Tekken 8 gets an official story mode trailer, PS5 demo release today

Even with our ongoing Tekken 8 coverage thanks to regular, weekly character reveal videos, Bandai Namco still found time to drop a new Official Story Mode trailer for their latest and greatest fighter.

Sure that’s pretty exciting and all but honestly not as cool as a Tekken 8 playable demo which is now available on the PS5 via the PlayStation Store and is scheduled to go live next week for the Xbox Series X and PC. The demo is pretty packed with features and modes it sounds like, but just a heads up that the save data and progress will not transfer over to the full game.

Check out all the details and new media below, and stay tuned for the January 26th, 2023 launch.

TEKKEN 8 – Official Story Trailer:



TEKKEN 8 – Official Story Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. dropped the ultimate hit combo for TEKKEN 8 today, revealing the first look at the next chapter in the franchise’s epic storyline and announcing a consumer demo for consoles and PC. The story in the upcoming sequel in the legendary fighting game franchise continues the battle between the Mishima and Kazama clans, a fiery family feud that now engulfs the globe. Fans will not only get a first glimpse at what’s coming next in the TEKKEN saga, they can experience it in the TEKKEN 8 demo which includes multiple modes. The demo is available starting today on PlayStation 5 and coming to Xbox Series X | S and PC via Steam on December 21 at 12:00 a.m. PST. The game is slated for release on these platforms on January 26, 2024, with SKU details, preorder, and more information available at https://tekken.com/. Developed by Bandai Namco Studios Inc., TEKKEN 8 continues the clash between the Kazuma and Mishima families, the storyline recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest running narrative in video game history. “The Dark Awakens” in this next chapter. After Heihachi’s defeat, the world has descended into chaos with Kazuya Mishima’s power growing and his G Corporation wreaking worldwide havoc. The only one who can stop him is his own son, Jin Kazama, but only if he can reignite the unspeakable power of the Devil Gene that runs through his veins. Players will experience the TEKKEN saga as never before with stunning visual detail and all the features coming to TEKKEN 8, engaging in heart-pounding battles featuring completely remodeled characters, destructible environments, and an all-new “Aggressive” battle system that keeps the action at a high level. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is hosting a “Special Story Mode and Demo Event” featuring WWE superstar Xavier Woods a.k.a. Austin Creed along with Katsuhiro Harada, director of Tekken Project and Michael Murray, producer on TEKKEN 8. The program featuring an exclusive look at the TEKKEN 8 demo can be viewed at www.youtube.com/c/BandaiNamcoEntertainmentAmerica. Many of the new modes and features coming to TEKKEN 8 are available in the demo. In addition to Story Mode, the demo includes two exciting modes coming to TEKKEN for the first time, featuring the all-new single player mode Arcade Quest, an engaging experience that takes players on a journey through arcades as they hone their skills, and Super Ghost Battle, an innovative new mode designed to get players to peak performance. Save data from the demo will not be transferred to the final game. Details of the demo, available today on PlayStation 5 and coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on December 21, are as follows: STORY MODE – “The Dark Awakens” Chapter 1

ARCADE QUEST – Chapter 1

SUPER GHOST BATTLE – *Unlocked after ARCADE QUEST chapter 1 is done

VERSUS Mode – with Jin, Kazuya, Paul, and Nina as playable characters; available stages are Urban Square (Evening), Yakushima, and Sanctum

GALLERY MODE – featuring highlighted cutscenes from, TEKKEN to TEKKEN 7 For more information on the demo and a breakdown of everything coming to TEKKEN 8 including game features, character roster with backstories, and more, visit https://tekken.com/.