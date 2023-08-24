Nintendo eShop Update: Samba de Amigo: Party Central, Sea of Stars

Even though Samba de Amigo was one of the Dreamcast’s most-praised games in 1999 and yielded a sequel the following year, it’s never really gotten the kind of love it deserved (notwithstanding a 2008 attempt to revive in on the Wii. This week’s eShop update finds SEGA trying to remedy that, with the release of Samba de Amigo: Party Central. The new game features online and local multiplayer and a story mode, in addition to featuring a range of hits from today and decades past.

This week also features a sequel to a well-regarded metroidvania (Blasphemous 2), a highly anticipated RPG (Sea of Stars), and plenty more. See the full list of new games below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.