Nintendo eShop Update: Samba de Amigo: Party Central, Sea of Stars

Even though Samba de Amigo was one of the Dreamcast’s most-praised games in 1999 and yielded a sequel the following year, it’s never really gotten the kind of love it deserved (notwithstanding a 2008 attempt to revive in on the Wii. This week’s eShop update finds SEGA trying to remedy that, with the release of Samba de Amigo: Party Central. The new game features online and local multiplayer and a story mode, in addition to featuring a range of hits from today and decades past.
This week also features a sequel to a well-regarded metroidvania (Blasphemous 2), a highly anticipated RPG (Sea of Stars), and plenty more. See the full list of new games below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central – Move to the beat and shake your Joy-Con controllers in a new Samba de Amigo game! Compete online* in World Party mode or enjoy local multiplayer** with a friend to see who has the best moves! Forty songs are included, spanning a multitude of genres from around the world. So, grab those controllers and get shakin’ when Samba de Amigo: Party Central shimmies onto the Nintendo Switch system Aug. 29. Pre-orders are available now.
- Sea of Stars – This prequel to The Messenger tells the story of two Children of the Solstice – a Lunar Monk and a Solar Blade Dancer. Fans of classic RPGs with modernized elements will want to check out this game’s moving story filled with twists and turns, its fluid and engaging turn-based combat and its freely traversable world. Plus, it features music by the renowned Yasunori Mitsuda, who composed music for many classic RPGs! Sea of Stars launches on the Nintendo Switch system Aug. 29. Pre-orders are available now.
- Blasphemous 2 – The second scripture in the Blasphemous series portends the return of The Penitent One, with a story that continues from the free Wounds of Eventide update in the original Blasphemous game. Now, the Penitent One is thrust back into the endless cycle of life, death and resurrection, with no other option than to explore a perilous new world and uncover its long-forgotten secrets. Blasphemous 2 is available today.
Nintendo Mobile:
- Take to the Streets of Spain with the Madrid Drive Course in the Mario Kart Tour Game! – The limited time Summer Tour event is happening now in the Mario Kart Tour game! Roll up as newly added drivers Mario (Black Suit) or Purple Toad (Pit Crew) or dress up your Mii character with the new Blooper Mii Racing Suit and Orange Mii Racing Suit. The Summer Tour runs until 10:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 5, 2023. Download and play for free on your smart device!*** For more information about the Mario Kart Tour mobile game, visit https://mariokarttour.com/en-US.
Activities:
- Gear Up and Go with Mario! – My Nintendo is making it even easier to take your gaming on the go with the My Nintendo Camping With Mario Sweepstakes.**** Enter for your chance to win everything you need for gaming fun in the great outdoors! My Nintendo members can redeem 10 My Nintendo Platinum Points to enter, with up to three entries total. Five lucky winners will be picked. Enter today! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/c478079912134dd9.
- Keep the Party Going with Everybody 1-2-Switch! – Get the party (and laughs) started with the Everybody 1-2-Switch! game and keep it going with the My Nintendo Everybody 1-2-Switch! Party Sweepstakes, where you can enter for a chance to win a themed party kit.***** This sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 30, so don’t hold your horses! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/0e9a162e5c7e2140.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case – Available Aug. 29
- Alice Escaped!
- Arcade Archives DARK ADVENTURE
- Ashina: The Red Witch – Available Aug. 25
- Crypto Miner Tycoon Simulator
- Curse Crackers: For Whom the Belle Toils
- Giant Wishes – Available Aug. 25
- GINSHA
- Golf: Hole in One – Available Aug. 29
- Heart Chain Kitty: All Screwed Up – Available Aug. 28
- Hello Engineer
- Hidden Paws Bundle – Available Aug. 28
- Little Devil: Foster Mayhem – Available Aug. 25
- One-Two Combo Bundle: Punch Club Franchise
- Plumber Bundle 3 in 1
- Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles – Available Aug. 29
- Rocket Car : Ultimate Ball League Machines – Available Aug. 25
- Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate
- Sphereout – Available Aug. 29
- Stack Ball Run!
- The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation – Available Aug. 30
- The Nightmare: Serial Killers
- Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet – Available Aug. 25
- Word Search Puzzle: Find the Words!
- Xtreme Sports
- Zombie Outbreak: Survival in Ancient Egyptian