Hellboy punching onto consoles and PC this October

While this fall has no shortage of big games coming out, there are plenty of promising games bubbling under the radar, too. Case in point: today Good Shepherd Entertainment announced that Hellboy Web of Wyrd arrives on consoles and PC on October 4th.

They revealed the release date with a trailer (embedded below) that looks like a Hellboy comic come to life — due in no small part, likely, to the fact that series creator Mike Mignola helped with some of the game’s art.

Watch the video and check out the screenshots below, and then check out the game when it arrives on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch on October 4th.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd Release Date Trailer

Global video game publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment’s highly anticipated action-brawler video game, Hellboy Web of Wyrd, will unleash a howling good time when it lands on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 4 (https://store.steampowered.com/app/2160480/Hellboy_Web_of_Wyrd/). Based on series creator Mike Mignola’s Hellboy graphic novels published by Dark Horse Comics, the game features an original storyline crafted in collaboration with Mignola, as well as the renowned voice talents of Lance Reddick as Hellboy himself. Mignola has also designed the game’s unique key art. Hellboy fans get a close-up seat with today’s launch date trailer as Hellboy hurls himself through a gateway into The Wyrd: a visually beautiful but unsettling world of brutal enemies, animated statues and almost unbeatable monsters – all hellbent on killing him. Seek out the few friends you can find in The Wyrd, and glean whatever information you can before you go toe-to-hoof with monstrous challenges that threaten to keep Hellboy trapped forever: https://youtu.be/bANPzk1Oh8A Like the comics, Hellboy Web of Wyrd sends Hellboy on a series of vastly different and wholly unique adventures: all tied to the mysterious legacy of The Butterfly House. When an agent of the B.P.R.D. is sent on a reconnaissance mission to the mansion and promptly goes missing, it’s up to you – Hellboy – and your team of Bureau agents to find your missing colleague and uncover the secrets of The Butterfly House. Chain together hard-hitting melee and ranged attacks to fight a diverse array of increasingly nightmarish enemies in this incredible new entry in the Hellboy universe. Hellboy Web of Wyrd is an original story created in partnership with Dark Horse Comics. Keep up to date on all things Hellboy Web of Wyrd and Good Shepherd by following them at @GoodShepherdEnt or www.goodshepherd.games.