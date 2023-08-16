Get a peek at the fun with the Samba de Amigo: Party Central demo

August 29th is a couple of weeks away, but if you’re looking to shake it while you wait, SEGA’s got the demo for you! Samba de Amigo: Party Central, the latest entry in the quirky rhythm game has a demo that is available in the North American Nintendo eShop (the demo will be available for the EU eShop later this month). The demo will contain two songs and they are Shake Senora by Pitbull featuring T-Pain and Sean Paul and Tik Tok by Kesha. Each song will have 4 difficulty settings so you can master these songs ahead of the game’s full release at the end of the month.

For those who want to guarantee their entry to the festivities you can pre-order the Digital Deluxe edition of the title for $49.99 and this bundle will include the base game, the Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack, Accessories pack and the SEGA music pack, which will release in late September.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central is set for an August 29th 2023 release on the Nintendo Switch. However if you’re not a Switch owner (don’t know how that happens…but you do you I guess), there will be two other Samba de Amigo coming on other platforms. Samba de Amigo: Party to Go for subscribers of Apple Arcade on iOS devices and Samba de Amigo for the Oculus headsets. So rhythm fans will get their maracas fix one way or another!