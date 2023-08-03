iOS users can enjoy the Unpacking experience on August 24th

If you haven’t experienced it yet, you have yet another venue to check out Witch Beam’s title Unpacking. A story which follows the life of an unseen protagonist and their relocations during the course of their life. Connect and learn their life story as you help them resettle across the 8 homes that they will move to during the course of their lives. The game has won numerous awards such as Best Narrative at the 2022 BAFTA awards.

You can save the date by pre-ordering via this app store link.

If you’re not a slave to the whims of Tim Cook and use a more sophisticated and personalized mobile phone, I’m sure in a month and change we’ll be talking about Unpacking coming to Android…or even VR. Unpacking arrives on iOS on August 24th.

Until then, Unpacking is also available on PC, Switch, Xbox One and the PlayStation platform.

Unpacking Mobile Announce Trailer | Humble Games:



Unpacking Mobile Announce Trailer | Humble Games

Watch this video on YouTube

We’re thrilled to announce that the award-winning Unpacking is coming to mobile and tablet devices later this year! Be sure to keep an eye on our social accounts for more information to come. Discover the hidden details of a life on moving day in Unpacking, a zen puzzle game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and finding the right place for them in a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, this meditative game from Witch Beam invites you to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you’re unpacking. Over the course of eight house moves, you’re given a chance to experience a sense of intimacy with a character you never see and a story you’re never told.