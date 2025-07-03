Death Stranding: Strands of Harmony concert tour announces its first two special guests

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is out for the world to enjoy (see our review here!), but the team at Kojima Productions isn’t done with this project yet with not one, but two tours. The first is the Death Stranding: World Strand Tour which is currently happening right now with it’s next stop taking place in Seoul, South Korea on July 4th, the second is a series of concerts called Death Stranding: Strands of Harmony World Tour set to disembark on November 8th in Sydney Australia (Those who have played DS2 might understand why this is the starting point of the tour).

Besides enjoying the music of the game played by an orchestra, the tour just revealed two guests who will be making stops throughout the tour. The first is Ludvig Forssell the composer on both Death Stranding and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and the second is Jenny Plant, the vocalist on the track “BB’s theme”. Plant will be seen exclusively on the tour’s European dates and Forssell will be making appearances at a majority of the tour’s dates with the exception of Newark NJ (I get it buddy, I don’t want to go to Jersey either…).

Any show with special guests will offer VIP ticket packages which includes meeting and photo opportunities with said guests as well as exclusive pieces of merchandise that will not be available. Those attending the New Jersey concert need not fret as additional guests will be announced as we draw closer to the start of the tour. Will the Death Stranding: Strands of Harmony World Tour connect with your neck of the woods or are you prepared to fly out to see the folks behind the music of one of this year’s best reviewed titles.

Well head over to the concert’s website linked here and secure your tickets before you’re left empty handed.

Tour Dates & Guest Appearances at a Glance: 8-Nov-2025 Sydney *

16-Nov-2025 London *^

22-Nov-2025 Los Angeles *

28-Nov-2025 Shanghai *

30-Nov-2025 Bangkok *

2-Dec-2025 Singapore *

6-Dec-2025 Seoul *

13-Dec-2025 Newark

15-Jan-2026 Berlin *^

17-Jan-2026 Paris *^

18-Jan-2026 Milan *^

19-Jan-2026 Milan *^

4-Feb-2026 Seattle *

7-Feb-2026 Chicago *

23-Feb-2026 Yokohama *

28-Feb-2026 Osaka *

7-Mar-2026 Austin *

9-Mar-2026 Boston *

26-Mar-2026 Montreal *

28-Mar-2026 Toronto * * Ludvig Forssell (in attendance at the show and the M&G)

^ Jenny Plant (performing at the show and attending the M&G)