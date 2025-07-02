NIKKE to rally commanders at Anime Expo and reunite with the characters of NieR: Automata

As an American, July 4th is a pretty important date…the day the founding fathers signed the declaration of independence to free itself from the British empire. However as a NIKKE commander, I might also need to mark July 3rd as an important date on the calendar.

The reason is, the hit mobile game from developer Shift Up will be deploying at the country’s largest anime convention, Anime Expo and their mission this year is to “Reclaim the Surface”. Last year I had an opportunity to interact with the game’s booth in which they featured a lighter Summer theme, but it seems like this year the theme will be a bit more serious. Despite being a game with plenty of beautiful women, the core of the experience is the war between humanity and the mysterious Rapture horde. The booth will replicate the battlefield and will let players experience combat. Looming over the booth will be the colossal rapture Harvester, perhaps this is the mysterious project that booth cosplayer Sterlingthedev will be bringing to the show?

Players can take on missions, meet and greet with cosplayers and take photos to earn merchandise. The company will also debut their merchandise shop with attendees being able to book their time to stock up on merchandise of their favorite NIKKE! Surely there will be no commanders who will go home empty handed! The booth will be open during the course of the show which will be from July 3rd to July 6th.

For those who can’t make it to the convention in Los Angeles, fret not. July 3rd will also usher in the return of the NIKKE x NieR: Automata collaboration. Originally running in September 2023, players both old and new can experience the title’s 2nd crossover event. May the Gacha gods grace you with the ability to recruit characters such as 2B, A2 and Pascal, obtain costumes for the humanoid androids as well as some summertime outfits. Also during this timeframe you can also recruit a new mischievous NIKKE named Sora as well as the story Over the Horizon.

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is available now for free on PC, iOS and Android.

