Unpacking moves to yet another platform, receiving a physical edition in the process

Humble Games and Witch Beam encapsulated the aging experience with their extremely calming title where you settle into various domiciles during the course of the unseen protagonist’s life. In Spring of 2022 PlayStation gamers will be able to experience this game when Unpacking comes onto PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
For those who want to physically unpack the game into their own home, Limited Run Games will be able to facilitate that need as they will be publishing the physical version that comes with a collectible sleeve which replicates the generic cardboard boxes you would use during a relocation. Anyone interested can pre-order the title and even the soundtrack on vinyl here until May 1st.
Unpacking – Coming Soon to PlayStation | Humble Games:
Today, Humble Games and developer Witch Beam announced that their critically acclaimed game, Unpacking is set for a PlayStation launch this Spring. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks.
In addition, the team also unveiled that they’ll be partnering with Limited Run to release physical editions of the game on the PlayStation 4 & 5 as well as the Nintendo Switch. The physical edition will also include a collector’s sleeve. Fans can pre-order here starting today!
Unpacking is a zen game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, players are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life they’re unpacking. Over the course of eight house moves, they are given a chance to experience a sense of intimacy with a character they never see and a story they’re never told.
Key features include:
- Unpacking a home – from a single bedroom to an entire house
- Meditative gameplay with no timers or scores
- Exploring domestic environments with all their nooks and crannies while you stack plates, hang towels, and arrange bookshelves
- Discovering a character’s story through the items that come with her to each new home (and the items that get left behind)
- Soundtrack by BAFTA award-winning composer and audio director Jeff van Dyck
Since its launch, Unpacking has won prestigious awards from the Game Developers Choice Awards, SXSW Gaming Awards, D.I.C.E. Awards, BandLab NME Awards, Australian Game Developer Awards and Can I Play That? Accessibility Awards. Unpacking has also received awards nominations in numerous categories from the BAFTA Game Awards, IGF Awards, Game Development World Championship Awards, Gayming Awards, GLAAD, and Video Game Accessibility Awards.