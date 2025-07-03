A new JAWS Pinball Machine to meet the public at San Diego Comic Con later this month!

The fictional Amity Island might technically be in the Northeast, but when Stern Pinball wanted to pick a place with a big beach culture to debut their latest pinball machine based on the iconic film Jaws they chose sunny San Diego. While the town that German for “a whale vagina” might not be a hotbed of shark attacks (Counting only 26 in the last 99 years), it is home to the one the largest conventions in the US, the San Diego Comic Con. It is there where the Chicago based Pinball Machine manufacturer the public can get hands on with this special edition machine crafted to celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary.

While there are other Jaws machines that are still available from Stern, the 50th anniversary premium edition features a reworked playfield with artwork enhanced by glitter (I know when I think of shark attacks…I think of glitter!). The side panels also feature the iconic image of the film’s poster at which the titular shark approaches an unassuming swimmer from depths of the sea. Other things which distinguish this model from the others would be the “Blood Red” Armor Kit. Under the hood the machine will feature revised code which will add new play modes such as Team Play and Co-op. The machine has a MSRP of $9,699, so it’s guaranteed to take a chunk out of your wallet.

For those who want to try before you commit to buy, this machine and many others will be available on the convention show floor at the company’s booth (#4029) as well as the Stern pop-up arcade situated at the Marriott Marquis a short walk from the San Diego Convention center from July 24th to the 27th.

JAWS 50th Anniversary Pinball Presented by Stern Pinball



JAWS 50th Anniversary Pinball Presented by Stern Pinball

Watch this video on YouTube

JAWS 50th Anniversary Pinball product shots