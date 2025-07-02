Prep for the Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate launch with a cinematic launch trailer and new developer livestream

With the launch of Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate is just around the corner on July 15th, 2025, Bungie decided to host yet another Destiny 2 developer livestream — and also revealed the Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate cinematic launch trailer to help hold us off ’til the big day.

We did mention we felt a bit in the dark regarding the plot and story of the expansion around the last time of the Livestream, so the launch trailer has obviously answered some of those questions at least. The nearly hour long Developer Livestream II filled in some other details regarding some game systems, the new Portal and activities interface and gameplay too, of course.

See all of that below, and make sure to check out the pre-order options now live as well.

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate | Launch Trailer:



Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate | Developer Livestream II



Today, Bungie debuted a new cinematic trailer during a Destiny 2 developer livestream for The Edge of Fate, launching on July 15. In The Edge of Fate, players will join new and familiar faces to investigate the mysteries of the new destination Kepler, and uncover a looming threat that predates everything Guardians thought they knew about Sol. During the livestream, the Destiny 2 team showcased the new World Tiers system with a gameplay presentation on Kepler, highlighting destination-specific abilities, combat encounters, new combatants, and more. They also showcased The Portal, a new and streamlined access point for players in Destiny 2 that makes it easier than ever to jump into desired activities, earn rewards, get bonus drops, and obtain earnable armor sets. Pre-orders for the Year of Prophecy are available now, which includes access to The Edge of Fate on July 15 and Renegades on December 2. Those who pre-order the Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition will instantly unlock the Exotic Sniper Rifle, New Land Beyond, an exclusive Exotic ghost, an exclusive Legendary emblem, the Year of Prophecy Exotic emote, and the Dark Side Legends ornament set bundle.