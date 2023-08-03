Nintendo eShop Update: WrestleQuest, Flutter Away, Tiny Thor

While there are no high-profile games games hittiing the Switch this week, that doesn’t mean this week’s eShop update is lacking in games worth checking out. If you’re a fan of wrestling and RPGs, WrestleQuest should pique your interest — and with legends like Jake the Snake, Andre the Giant and Randy Savage, it’s going to deliver a fun retro experience. Elsewhere, you can see the influence of Pokémon in two games: Adore might scratch the itch of anyone in the mood for a new monster-collecting game, while Flutter Away is influenced by Pokémon Snap-style photography. There’s also Portal-style first-person puzzling (The Entropy Centre), 8-bit football action (Legend Bowl), and lots and lots more.
See the full list of new games below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Brotato – Play as a potato wielding up to six weapons at a time to fight off hordes of aliens in this top-down arena shooter roguelite! A spaceship from Potato World crashes onto an alien planet. Waiting to be rescued by his mates, Brotato must survive in this hostile environment. Choose from a variety of traits and items to create unique builds and hold out until help arrives. Brotato is available to play today.
- WrestleQuest – Take a hero’s journey … in tights! Powerbomb and piledrive your way through a massive pixel art universe where professional wrestling and RPG fantasy collide. Upgrade from aspiring rookie to world champ by training, learning, glamming and SLAMMING to the top of the pro-wrestling food chain. Draw inspiration from wrestling icons like “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Jake the Snake Roberts and even Andre the Giant while exploring worlds based on their lofty careers. Wrestle your way to the top on Aug. 8.
Activities:
- New Wallpapers Are Here for the Launch of Disney Illusion Island! – Bring the fun of the Disney Illusion Island game to your desktop and smart devices with two new digital wallpapers from My Nintendo! You can redeem your My Nintendo Platinum Points* to receive both of these wallpaper digital rewards. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/65a9a119517fc772.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Guidebook of Babel
- Action SuperCross
- Adore
- Alchemy POIPOI SS
- Arcade Archives GROWL
- Backbeat + Hexagroove Music Strategy Bundle
- BATSUGUN Saturn Tribute Boosted
- Brain On: Dot Physics
- Brotato + Space Gladiators Bundle
- Chickenoidz Super Party – Available Aug. 8
- Contraptions 3
- Cooking Arena – Available Aug. 4
- Counter Delta 2: Eastern Crisis
- Cricket Captain 2023
- Death Becomes You – Available Aug. 4
- DELTAZEAL
- Farm Frenzy: Refreshed – Available Aug. 4
- Fluffy Milo – Available Aug. 9
- Flutter Away
- GigaBash
- Heist Force
- Hyper Torque Racing
- Leafy Trails
- LEGEND BOWL – Available Aug. 9
- LOST EGG 3: The Final
- MistWorld the after
- Nova Strike
- Puzzle Boys – Available Aug. 5
- Running Fable – Available Aug. 9
- Secret Summoner
- Side Decide
- Skabma – Snowfall – Available Aug. 9
- Slime Girl Smoothies – Available Aug. 4
- The Entropy Centre
- The Scientists’ Secret – Hidden Object Game
- Tiny Thor
- TRAPPED in The Kanal
- Ultimate General: Gettysburg – Available Aug. 4
- Unidentified Falling Objects – Available Aug. 9
- Wash Simulator – Clean Garage, House, Cars Business Tycoons – Available Aug. 5
- Windstorm Double Pack
- Wizardry School: Escape Room
- Would you like to run an idol cafe? 3
- X-Force Under Attack – Available Aug. 5