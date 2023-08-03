Nintendo eShop Update: WrestleQuest, Flutter Away, Tiny Thor

While there are no high-profile games games hittiing the Switch this week, that doesn’t mean this week’s eShop update is lacking in games worth checking out. If you’re a fan of wrestling and RPGs, WrestleQuest should pique your interest — and with legends like Jake the Snake, Andre the Giant and Randy Savage, it’s going to deliver a fun retro experience. Elsewhere, you can see the influence of Pokémon in two games: Adore might scratch the itch of anyone in the mood for a new monster-collecting game, while Flutter Away is influenced by Pokémon Snap-style photography. There’s also Portal-style first-person puzzling (The Entropy Centre), 8-bit football action (Legend Bowl), and lots and lots more.

See the full list of new games below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.