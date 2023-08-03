Experience intense 1 button action in Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun, out now!

Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun was one of those hidden gems I managed to come across during Steam Next Fest, the quarterly demo extravaganza hosted by Steam. Extremely simple controls, but gameplay that can be both exhilarating and nerve wracking, the game is out now on Steam.

Your life as a simple pickpocket is turned sundered when of all people, your mother triggers a calamity that causes dangerous changes across the land. You have become a skilled ninja and now it’s your job to return that land to its previous state. Bound about and strike swiftly, gather resources to rebuild the village and bolster your equipment.

Did I mention there’s a giant enemy crab, this game is historically accurate!

Steam Page: https://bit.ly/NinjaorDie

Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun is a killer fusion of brutal challenge and elegant simplicity, combining extreme speed with a unique control scheme. Master violent precision platforming in medieval Japan as a lethal Secret Agent with lightning mobility. Make strategic use of minimalist controls to blaze through frenetic 2D stages that lead you deeper and deeper into a Ninja-eat-Ninja world of bloodshed and deception.