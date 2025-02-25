Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown debuts their demo at Steam Next Fest

We learned about Strange Scaffold’s take on the Ninja Turtles at last December’s PC Gaming Show and it seems the developer is ready to let the public experience the turtles at their most precarious, Splinter-less and drifted apart.

I took the time to check out the Steam Next Fest demo before writing up this news post and I have to say the gameplay feels really good. Select from an array of options and use as many or as little moves to ensure nothing is standing in your way. At times I felt like I was playing checkers as I bounded over a gaggle of mousers taking out each of them as I leapt over them on my skateboard. However be wary of the ever shifting environment where what was a steady foothold could disappear on you after your turn is completed.

I’m always game for spending some time with the ninja turtles, and I feel Strange Scaffold’s approach is both refreshing and interesting. I’m certainly intrigued to see where they go with this timeline where both Splinter and Shredder are gone and it certainly helps that there’s some solid gameplay to go with this bold direction in turtles lore.

The demo will only be available until March 3, so you better make a move for it or else you’ll have to wait for the game’s full release sometime in 2025 on PC.