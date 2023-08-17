Alan Wake 2 gets delayed (slightly)

This October is looking like it’s going to be one of the craziest months in memory for game releases. Between Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Spider-Man 2, Detective Pikachu Returns, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage — plus no shortage of other prominent games — it’s going to be tough for smaller games to get oxygen. Earlier this week we saw that Mirage would be coming out a little earlier to get a jump on the competition, and today we learned that one of those other games will moving out of the way a little to avoid the onslaught: Alan Wake 2 is getting a very small delay.

An update from the Alan Wake 2 team: we’re moving Alan Wake 2’s launch from October 17 to October 27. October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games. We can't wait to show you what everyone's… pic.twitter.com/GpLxyr2xvY — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) August 17, 2023

As the tweet says, the game is moving from October 17th to October 27th. As delays go, it’s hardly a long one — and as a bonus, the horror game will now be released a little closer to Halloween, which should help people be in the mood for spookiness. We’ll find out whether the gambit works when the game releases on PS5, Xbox Series X, and the Epic Games Store on the 27th!