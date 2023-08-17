Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III reveal media and details

Call of Duty players love Modern Warfare so there’s certainly no reason to deviate from that branch of the franchise at this point… which is why we have Modern Warfare II leading directly into III.

In development by Sledgehammer Games with an assist by Infinity Ward and Treyarch, the latest and greatest will still maintain a blend of dramatic single player campaign missions, customizable multiplayer, co-op Zombie chaos and of course some hooks into Call of Duty: Warzone.

Check out the reveal screens, trailer and some facts for the game. There’s a hell of a lot more over at the official blog too.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III reveal screens:

Gameplay Reveal Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III:



Gameplay Reveal Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Building on the legacy of the Modern Warfare series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III serves as a direct sequel to last year’s record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and is set to deliver another blockbuster experience across Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies, as well as deep integration with Call of Duty: Warzone. As the next bold step for the Call of Duty franchise, the new premium title release includes: Developed by Sledgehammer Games, in partnership with Infinity Ward, the action-packed new Campaign experience marks the return of infamous villain Makarov, challenging Task 141 to fight like never before.

In addition to signature, cinematic Call of Duty Campaign missions, Modern Warfare III introduces Open Combat Missions, a new innovation that empowers player decisions like never before.

A massive day one Multiplayer offering, with all 16 maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009), modernized with new modes, mechanics, and gameplay, including three brand-new Battle Maps and the return of War Mode!

Developed by Treyarch, players can team up with other squads to fight hordes of the undead in the first-ever Modern Warfare Zombies experience, featuring a host of secrets to discover in an all-new open world Zombies set on the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever.

An all-new innovation for the franchise, players can carry-forward a vast amount of content, inventories, and weapon progression from last year’s Modern Warfare II into Modern Warfare III on day one.

And much, much more!