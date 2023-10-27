Take Control in Alan Wake 2 available now

Fans who have been chomping at the bit for Remedy’s next title after 2019’s critically acclaimed action-adventure game Control will wait no longer. Alan Wake 2 finally arrives on PC and consoles today.

Bright Falls, the fictional setting of the first Alan Wake has seen a series of ritualistic murders take place. FBI agent Saga Anderson has been sent to investigate the events, but finds herself embroiled in a supernatural plot that seems like it came out of the mind of an award winning author! Control both Anderson and the titular author as they weave through Brightfalls as well as The Dark Place in hopes of solving the string of murders and for Wake to escape his imprisonment.

To celebrate the launch of this auspicious title Remedy’s creative director Sam Lake (who looks a tad bit like Max Payne) issued the following statement…

“We have come to the end of a long journey to return to the story of Alan Wake. We want to thank our fans and partners for their support. We are now ready to present our first ever survival horror game, a genre that lets us dive deeper and be more ambitious than ever before in crafting an experience of intense atmosphere and a twisted, layered, psychological story.”

The game has received critical acclaim from the games media at large, hopefully someone at Gaming Age will chime in with their thoughts on the title. So whether you’re a fan of the original or a newcomer to the franchise it looks like Remedy has put out quite a panacea for boredom. Alan Wake 2 is available now digitally on PC (Via Epic Games Store), the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Now let’s hope this positive reception will convince the developer to put out a physical version…cause like a good book, sometimes you just want something you can hold in your hands.

Alan Wake 2 launch screens:

Alan Wake 2 — Launch Trailer:



Developed by Remedy Entertainment. Published by Epic Games.