Assassin’s Creed Mirage gets new release date

Often when studios share updates about a game’s release date, it’s bad news. But today, Ubisoft gave us some good news about the next chapter in the Assassin’s Creed story, Assassin’s Creed Mirage:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has gone gold and is coming out a week early! 📀 On behalf of the entire team, we can’t wait for you to explore 9th Century Baghdad with Basim. Your journey now starts on October 5. Save the new date! #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/eWAZttvjIX — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 14, 2023

As the above tweet says (or in case you can’t see it because of Twitter nonsense), the game has gone gold, and will now be releasing a week early on October 5th. Given how insanely packed that month already is — October will also see the release of Detective Pikachu Returns, Alan Wake II, Spider-Man 2, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, plus a few other games that in other months might be considered heavy hitters — it may not be a bad strategy for Assassin’s Creed Mirage to arrive in stores first.

We’ll see if the strategy pays off when the game arrives on PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC on October 5th!