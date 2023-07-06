Join the Everwar in new Immortals of Aveum trailer

Last month during Summer Games Fest we got a look at some of the 400-foot-tall giants that inhabit the world of Immortals of Aveum. Today, with the game out in a little over a month, EA and Ascendant Studios gave a deeper dive into the game’s magic system.

As Ascendant helpfully explain in the blog post accompanying the trailer below, the first-person magical shooter will feature a whole range of sigils, spells, talents, and magical gear to balance, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. They’re also promising a pretty large world to explore, with three hubs and a dozen unique biomes.

It seems like there’s going to be a lot to do, but we’ll find out for sure when Immortals of Aveum arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on August 22nd.

Immortals of Aveum™ | Unpacked

Watch this video on YouTube