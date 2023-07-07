Wave 5 Booster Pack zooming onto Mario Kart 8 Deluxe next week

Paul Bryant02 mins

At the most recent Nintendo Direct, Nintendo promised that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Wave 5 Booster Pack would be arriving on the Switch this summer. If you were waiting for more details with bated breath, you won’t have to wait long: the next Booster Pack is out in less than a week, on July 12th.

Here are the new tracks that will be included:

  • Athens Dash (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart Double Dash)
  • Moonview Highway (Mario Kart Wii)
  • Squeaky Clean Sprint (new)
  • Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Sunset Wilds (Mario Kart Super Circuit)
  • Koopa Cape (Mario Kart Wii)
  • Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour)

Additionally three new racers will be joining Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s already enormous roster: Kamek, Petey Piranha, and Wiggler.

The new tracks and racers will be available to anyone who bought the MK8 Deluxe Booster Course pass, as well as to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 5 Release Date – Nintendo Switch