Wave 5 Booster Pack zooming onto Mario Kart 8 Deluxe next week

At the most recent Nintendo Direct, Nintendo promised that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Wave 5 Booster Pack would be arriving on the Switch this summer. If you were waiting for more details with bated breath, you won’t have to wait long: the next Booster Pack is out in less than a week, on July 12th.
Here are the new tracks that will be included:
- Athens Dash (Mario Kart Tour)
- Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart Double Dash)
- Moonview Highway (Mario Kart Wii)
- Squeaky Clean Sprint (new)
- Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour)
- Sunset Wilds (Mario Kart Super Circuit)
- Koopa Cape (Mario Kart Wii)
- Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour)
Additionally three new racers will be joining Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s already enormous roster: Kamek, Petey Piranha, and Wiggler.
The new tracks and racers will be available to anyone who bought the MK8 Deluxe Booster Course pass, as well as to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 5 Release Date – Nintendo Switch