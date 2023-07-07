Wave 5 Booster Pack zooming onto Mario Kart 8 Deluxe next week

At the most recent Nintendo Direct, Nintendo promised that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Wave 5 Booster Pack would be arriving on the Switch this summer. If you were waiting for more details with bated breath, you won’t have to wait long: the next Booster Pack is out in less than a week, on July 12th.

Here are the new tracks that will be included:

Athens Dash (Mario Kart Tour)

Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart Double Dash)

Moonview Highway (Mario Kart Wii)

Squeaky Clean Sprint (new)

Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour)

Sunset Wilds (Mario Kart Super Circuit)

Koopa Cape (Mario Kart Wii)

Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour)

Additionally three new racers will be joining Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s already enormous roster: Kamek, Petey Piranha, and Wiggler.

The new tracks and racers will be available to anyone who bought the MK8 Deluxe Booster Course pass, as well as to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 5 Release Date – Nintendo Switch

