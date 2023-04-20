Immortals of Aveum gets a magical first look gameplay trailer

Only a few short days after Immortals of Aveum was officially revealed by EA (via their EA Originals label) and Ascendant Studios, we now have a fresh, nearly 6 minute “first look” at some gameplay for the unique single-player, first-person magic shooter.
The Unreal Engine 5.1 powered next gen action title is headed to consoels and PC on July 20th, 2023.
Immortals of Aveum – Gameplay First Look Trailer:
The gameplay trailer showcases Jak battling against Rasharnian forces, putting the game’s spell-based combat on full display as the player wields the three different types of magic: Force (Blue), Life (Green), and Chaos (Red). Through Sigils, rings, and totems, the gameplay is customizable to best fit players’ preferred playstyle.
Ascendant Studios is proud to be releasing one of the first games on Unreal Engine 5.1. Immortals of Aveum leverages the engine’s newest technologies, including Lumen dynamic lighting and Nanite (polygon) performance boost. You can find a full breakdown of how Ascendant is utilizing this powerful tool in their new blog post here.
Immortals of Aveum launches in retail and digital storefronts on July 20, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via EA App, Steam and Epic Games Store.