Batman Arkham trilogy swings onto the Switch this fall

While it may have been a little overshadowed by some of the other announcements in this morning’s Nintendo Direct, one game that’s still going to be worth watching for is the long-awaited arrival of the Batman: Arkham Trilogy.

Consisting of Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight, the trilogy collects arguably the three best superhero games of all time. While there may be questions about how well the games will run on the Switch (particularly Arkham Knight, which took place in a massive open world), there’s no denying that if they run even moderately well, they’ll be a must-play for any Switch owner who hasn’t yet had the chance to experience the games — and, really, for anyone who wants to go back and replay them as well, DLC and all.

We’re still waiting to see more from the games, but for now, here’s the reveal trailer, along with a few more details from Warner Bros. Games!

Batman: Arkham Trilogy - Reveal Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Warner Bros. Games and DC today announced Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch, a compilation of Rocksteady Studios’ award-winning videogames that brings together the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight in one iconic package. Batman: Arkham Trilogy is scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch this fall 2023, complete with all previously released downloadable content (DLC) from all three titles. The trilogy is being developed for Nintendo Switch by Turn Me Up Games. Developed by Rocksteady Studios and released in 2009, Batman: Arkham Asylum is where it all started. The game set the stage for DC’s “Arkhamverse” that fans know and love today, and introduced players to a unique, dark, and atmospheric adventure that takes players to the depths of the infamous Arkham Asylum. Featuring an original story, players move in the shadows as Batman to instill fear amongst enemies and confront The Joker and Gotham City’s most notorious villains, including Harley Quinn, Bane, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy, and Scarecrow, who have taken over the asylum. Batman: Arkham City is Rocksteady Studios’ 2011 follow-up that builds upon the intense, atmospheric foundation of Batman: Arkham Asylum. The game sends players soaring through the expansive Arkham City – the maximum security “home” for all of Gotham City’s thugs, gangsters, and insane criminal masterminds. Featuring an incredible Rogues Gallery of Gotham City’s most dangerous criminals including Catwoman, The Joker, The Riddler, Two-Face, Harley Quinn, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, and many others, the game allows players to experience what it feels like to be The Dark Knight and deliver justice to those confined within Arkham City. Batman: Arkham Knight raises the stakes for The Dark Knight in Rocksteady Studios’ 2015 finale to the multi-award winning trio of Batman: Arkham games. In this epic conclusion to the Arkhamverse story arc, the fate of Gotham City hangs in the balance as Scarecrow is joined by the Arkham Knight, making his villainous debut in DC’s Batman Universe, as well as a roster of notorious DC Super-Villains including Harley Quinn, The Penguin, Two-Face, Firefly, and the Riddler. Joining The World’s Greatest Detective are his closest allies, Commissioner Gordon, Oracle, Alfred, Lucius Fox, Catwoman, Robin, and Nightwing. The game culminates in the ultimate showdown in Gotham City and introduces players to the complete Batman experience with the Batmobile that is fully drivable throughout the open game world and capable of transformation from high-speed Pursuit Mode to military grade Battle Mode.