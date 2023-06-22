AEW: Fight Forever shows off exploding barbed wire deathmatch mode

While AEW’s run so far has generally been a lot of fun, one moment in their history stands out as being a little…less so: the infamous exploding barbed wire deathmatch between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. While the match itself was fine, things went horribly wrong in the aftermath, when a ring that was supposedly ring to go up in a mass of fireworks instead saw just a few sparklers sputtering out.

Judging by the latest trailer for AEW: Fight Forever, you’ll be able to relive that match and make things right with an ending — and a beginning, and a middle — that looks appropriately explosive. There are plenty of other exciting modes coming to the game, but it’s clear where to turn if you’re after the most over-the-top craziness.

AEW: Fight Forever arrives on pretty much every platform on June 29th.

AEW: Fight Forever | Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Trailer

