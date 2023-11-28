Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit coming to Arkham City when Batman Arkham Trilogy arrives on the Nintendo Switch Dec 1st.

Batman Arkham Trilogy might’ve been delayed from it’s initial release date of October 13th, but it seems Warner Bros. Games decided a makegood was in order. So when the game launches on December first it’s version of Arkham Knight will be the first to debut a Batsuit from the 2022 Robert Pattinson led film, The Batman! Put a little sparkle in your step as you take on the mysterious Arkham Knight in 2015’s Arkham game named after this character. Owners of the Batman: Arkham Knight on other platforms such as PS4, Xbox and PC need not fret as this suit will be made available free of charge on December 15th.

The Arkham titles have probably been the definitive superhero video franchise that have yet to be topped. While we wait for the studio’s next title Suicide Squad: Kills the Justice League, why not revisit these groundbreaking titles whose Batman was voiced by the late great Kevin Conroy!

Batman Arkham Trilogy which is developed by Turn Me Up Games will feature all 3 titles with all it’s DLC baked in and is available for pre-order digitally on the Nintendo eShop ahead of it’s December 1st launch.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy | Official Nintendo Switch Launch Gameplay Trailer:



