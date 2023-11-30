Nintendo eShop Update: Batman: Arkham Trilogy, DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince

If you’re a fan of superhero games, you’ve probably been looking forward to this week’s eShop update for some time: the Batman Arkham games are finally arriving on the Switch.

Or, at least, three of them are. But those three games — Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight — are three of the best superhero games ever made. It’ll be interesting to see how well they run on the Switch, but given recent experiences with games like Red Dead Redemption and Borderlands 3, there’s reason to be optimistic.

There are plenty of other fun-looking games arriving on the Switch this week — including Dragon Quest’s take on monster-collecting and monster-hunting, DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.