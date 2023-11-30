Nintendo eShop Update: Batman: Arkham Trilogy, DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince

If you’re a fan of superhero games, you’ve probably been looking forward to this week’s eShop update for some time: the Batman Arkham games are finally arriving on the Switch.
Or, at least, three of them are. But those three games — Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight — are three of the best superhero games ever made. It’ll be interesting to see how well they run on the Switch, but given recent experiences with games like Red Dead Redemption and Borderlands 3, there’s reason to be optimistic.
There are plenty of other fun-looking games arriving on the Switch this week — including Dragon Quest’s take on monster-collecting and monster-hunting, DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy – Become Gotham City’s ultimate protector in the shadows with Rocksteady’s critically acclaimed trilogy, headed to the Nintendo Switch system in one complete package – including all DLC. The stealthy skirmishes of Batman: Arkham Asylum escalate into the devastating conspiracy against the inmates in Batman: Arkham City and culminate in the ultimate showdown for the future of Gotham in Batman: Arkham Knight. Glide through the streets, grapple onto rooftops and soar across the skyline of Gotham and Arkham City in the ultimate and complete Batman experience coming to Nintendo Switch Dec. 1.
- DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince – Follow Psaro, a cursed prince, and his companion Rose as they travel through the demon realm of Nadiria. Explore and scout monsters, freely combine raised monsters to create more powerful allies and take on enemies with your powerful dream team through changing seasons. DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince comes to Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.
Activities:
- Earn Gold Points with Nintendo Switch Online – For a limited time, when you opt in, you can earn 20% in My Nintendo Gold Points* on your purchase or renewal of a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.** Purchases or renewals on Nintendo eShop or My Nintendo Store must be made by Dec. 6, 2023, and codes purchased at retail must be redeemed by Dec. 6, 2023. To learn more and to take advantage of this offer, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/gold-points-offer/.
- Fall Into Fun With an Animal Crossing Themed Sweepstakes! – The My Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fall Favorites sweepstakes*** ends on Dec. 12! You can enter for a chance to win an amazing package of prizes inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons x Seattle Aquarium experience and the Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha themed bundles! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/c410afb810e81a29.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Save up to 50% During the Cyber Deals Sale! – Treat yourself to savings on a selection of games for the Nintendo Switch system! For a limited time, find great deals on games like Super Mario Odyssey, Red Dead Redemption, Fire Emblem Engage, Just Dance 2024 Edition and tons of others when you shop on Nintendo.com or in Nintendo eShop on your device. And when you shop digital games, remember that you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points**** – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). Then, you can redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more. Hurry, though – this sale ends Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 2weistein – The Curse of the Red Dragon 3 – Ronger Pirates – V2
- A Highland Song – Available Dec. 5
- A Long Journey to an Uncertain End – Available Dec. 5
- Arcadian Atlas
- Basketball Arcade
- Battle Stations Blockade – Available Dec. 6
- Born Of Bread – Available Dec. 5
- Cattails: Wildwood Story
- Corbid! A Colorful Adventure
- Crashy Laps
- DIY Paper Doll – Available Dec. 2
- Draw & Color Maze: Paint Labyrinth Puzzle
- GENSEISUIKODEN PLUS
- Last Escape: Dead Complex – Available Dec. 1
- Master Ninja – Shuriken Killer
- Metro PD: Close to You
- Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth
- Ortheo
- Paint it + My Cute Unicorns Bundle
- Pixel Cafe
- Skater XL – Available Dec. 5
- Space Junk Seekers
- Speed or Death
- SteamWorld Build – Available Dec. 1
- TERAVIT
- This Means Warp
- Toasterball
- Toasterball + Buissons Bundle
- Trip World DX
- Uzzuzzu My Pet – Golf Dash – Available Dec. 1
- Wall World
- While the Iron’s Hot – Available Dec. 5
- Wildshade: Unicorn Champions
- Zomborg