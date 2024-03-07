Don’t miss the Swiss as Claudio Castagnoli arrives in AEW: Fight Forever

We’re one step closer to getting all of the Blackpool Combat Club (Where are you Yuta?!?) in AEW Fight Forever as Claudio Castagnoli arrives, thanks to the Giant Swing in the Ring. This is the second release of the game’s 3rd Season. It’s available as a single purchase at the price of $6.99 or a more affordable price of $16.99 which will net you every release in Season 3 which includes packs such as Swerve to the Beach and Hayter’s Gunna Game.

Besides the Swiss Superman, this pack will include 30 re-skin options, gold attire as well as an alternate entrance music. So daze your opponent with some European uppercuts, dominate foes with the Neutralizer and finally finish them off with the Giant swing in the game’s 10 match types, including the chaotic stadium stampede!

Don’t hesitate to add the former Ring of Honor World Champion today! AEW Fight Forever and its DLC is now available on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

AEW: Fight Forever | Giant Swing in the Ring Trailer:



