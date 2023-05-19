Super Mario Advance games set to Spring onto Nintendo Switch Online next week

Nintendo gamers who spend the extra cash to subscribe to the higher tier Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service are about to get a trio of retro handheld Mario experiences beginning next week! Originally released for the Game Boy Advance, the set of Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 and Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 are all heading to the Nintendo Switch Online library, Thursday May 25th, 2023.
Have a look at the announcement and some screens below.
Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 and Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 screens:
Starting May 25, the Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 and Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 games will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library. These three titles join Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 to complete the Super Mario Advance series on the Nintendo Switch system! Plus, an updated version of the original arcade classic Mario Bros. is included in every game in the Super Mario Advance series for some POW Block striking, online multiplayer fun for up to four players.
- Super Mario Advance – Fling veggies (and lots of other stuff) at foes with Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad in this powered-up version of the NES Super Mario Bros. 2 game! In Subcon, the land of dreams, Mario and friends each have their own distinct abilities to aid them in the adventure: Luigi jumps the highest, Peach can hover over obstacles, Toad can grab items faster than anyone and Mario is an all-arounder who’s great in any situation. This Game Boy Advance version of Super Mario Bros. 2 also features added surprises to discover and challenges to take on, including one featuring Yoshi. Wa-hoo!
- Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 – Bowser has taken over Dinosaur Island and it’s up to Mario and Luigi to stop him – but they’re not alone, because Yoshi is along for the ride! Every level, secret and Power Up from the Super NES Super Mario World is here alongside additional features and surprises. This Game Boy Advance classic also includes the option to play the entire adventure as Luigi with his Super Mario Advance abilities. Those Chargin’ Chucks won’t know what hit ’em when they encounter this high-jumping bro!
- Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 – Yoshi’s back, baby! Colorful worlds, giant bosses, secrets and enemies galore await in this Game Boy Advance version of the Super NES classic that first introduced Baby Mario. Join a flock of multicolored Yoshi and save the infant Mario brothers from the clutches of the villainous Magikoopa Kamek in this vibrant, egg-tossing adventure. Just make sure you keep an eye on the baby – he may be cute, but he’s a total crybaby!
With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can enjoy online play and the Save Data Cloud feature in a large selection of compatible games, along with access to a growing library of classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy games, a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, and the competitive online battle game Tetris® 99.
The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan features all the same great benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but with access to a library of classic Nintendo 64, SEGA Genesis and Game Boy Advance games with added online play. A paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership also grants access to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass and Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC* at no extra cost.
Plus, save on two digital games with Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers**, available as a Nintendo Switch Online member exclusive! You can buy a pair of game vouchers for just $99.98 USD and redeem each one for a digital game in the voucher catalog, including to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The voucher catalog also includes fan favorites like Splatoon 3, Pokémon Scarlet, Pokémon Violet, and many more. Check here often to view a list of eligible Nintendo Switch Game Voucher titles.
Both plans also provide a great way to connect and play compatible games online with friends and family around the world. With online play in compatible games like Nintendo Switch Sports, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Splatoon 3, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and many others, a Nintendo Switch Online membership can help you experience everything Nintendo Switch has to offer.
For more information about all the benefits and services available with the Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack memberships, and to learn about a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu or visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/.