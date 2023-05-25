Nintendo eShop Update: Maquette, Cassette Beasts

This week’s eShop update has a couple of fun new games. For starters, Cassette Beasts is bringing its brand of indie rock-meets-Pok?mon over to the Switch. We were fans of it on PC, so it’ll be interesting to see how it fares on a the platform where fans have the option of playing Pok?mon.

There’s also Maquette, the Annapurna puzzler where you play around with size and perspective to solve puzzles. It came out on PS5 and PC a few years ago, where it was praised for its inventiveness but got dinged for technical issues. We’ll soon see how it made the transition over to the Switch!

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.