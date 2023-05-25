Nintendo eShop Update: Maquette, Cassette Beasts

This week’s eShop update has a couple of fun new games. For starters, Cassette Beasts is bringing its brand of indie rock-meets-Pok?mon over to the Switch. We were fans of it on PC, so it’ll be interesting to see how it fares on a the platform where fans have the option of playing Pok?mon.
There’s also Maquette, the Annapurna puzzler where you play around with size and perspective to solve puzzles. It came out on PS5 and PC a few years ago, where it was praised for its inventiveness but got dinged for technical issues. We’ll soon see how it made the transition over to the Switch!
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week?s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- MAQUETTE ? MAQUETTE is a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge. Head to the center of the world and you?ll feel like a giant, towering over buildings and walls. But venture further out and start to feel small as things get larger and larger ? to the point where cracks in the ground become chasms! In MAQUETTE you will explore the scales of everyday problems in a modern-day love story, where sometimes the smallest of issues can become insurmountable obstacles. Solve the puzzle today on Nintendo Switch!
- Cassette Beasts ? Explore New Wirral, a remote island inhabited by strange creatures you?ve only dreamed of, nightmares you hopefully haven?t and a cast of brave folks who use cassette tapes to transform for battle. To find a way home you?ll need to explore every inch of the island and record monsters to your trusty cassette tapes to gain their abilities! Cassette Beasts is available today!
- Digital Spotlight
- Celebrate International Museum Day on Your Island! ? Visit Blather?s Museum in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for International Museum Day! Work with Tom Nook to bring the museum curator, Blathers, to unlock the museum on your island. Search for fossils, fish, bugs and art to donate to the exhibit! Once you bring a creature or fossil to Blathers, he will gladly tell you all about it. And although handling bugs, well, bugs him, he?ll still treat them with great care! Visit your island?s museum this International Museum Day and complete the Stamp Rally! Each gallery will have a stamp station where players can acquire stamps to earn a prize. The Stamp Rally ends on May 31.
Pre-orders:
- More Pok?mon, Places and Stories Await ? The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC is available for pre-order now for both Pok?mon Scarlet and Pok?mon Violet! In this story, you?ll be leaving the Paldea region and delving even deeper into the world of the games! More Pok?mon, places and stories await in this two-part DLC! Part 1: The Teal Mask launches this fall and Part 2: The Indigo Disk launches this winter.
- Mortal Kombat 1 ? Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes and fatalities! Mortal Kombat 1 and Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition are now available for pre-order. The Premium Edition includes Kombat Pack, one-week early access to downloadable content characters and 1250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency).
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Western Drama
- AKAIITO HD REMASTER
- AOISHIRO HD REMASTER
- Arcade Archives Ark Area
- Bat Boy
- Bee in The Valley
- BlackSmith HIT
- Bubble Bird
- Chasm: The Rift
- Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu?s Wrath ? Available May 26
- Coloring Pixels: Collection 3
- End of Lines
- Fantasy Tower Defense
- Fights in Tight Spaces
- Finally, in Love Again
- Fitness Circuit ? Available May 26
- Hello Goodboy
- HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS HAPPINESS PARADE
- Home Sweet Home ? Available May 27
- Hush Hush
- Johnny Trigger ? Available May 26
- LASERPITIUM ? Available May 31
- Legendary Tales: Stolen Life
- Marlon?s Mystery: The darkside of crime
- Move The Pin: Classic Logic Puzzle
- Mystical Mixing ? Available May 26
- Mythargia ? Available May 31
- Nakana Bundle #4 ? Available May 27
- Nakana Bundle #5 ? Available May 27
- Nakana Bundle #6 (10 games) ? Available May 27
- Onigo Hunter
- PI.EXE
- Pulling no Punches
- Puzzle by Nikoli S Numberlink
- REPLIKATOR ? Available May 26
- RINA:RhythmERROR
- Rubberduck Wave Racer
- Santa?s Monster Shootout
- Serene Hike
- Skye Tales ? Available May 26
- Smash Out
- Spectrolite
- Star Gagnant
- Sudoku: Casual Board Game
- Super Night Riders
- Terracotta
- The Blind Prophet ? Available May 26
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- The Tartarus Key ? Available May 31
- Theft Ride Legacy
- To Hell with the Ugly ? Available May 30
- To The Rescue!
- True Disc Golf
- Undead Horde 2: Necropolis ? Available May 31
- Vaccine Rebirth
- Waifu Space Conquest
- ??????????? – Welcome Kokuri-san –
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch family of systems.