Peter Parker and Miles Morales swing into action in new Spider-Man 2 gameplay trailer

While there were plenty of big games shown at today’s PlayStation Showcase, Sony saved the biggest (and maybe best?) for last with the reveal of their 10-minute gameplay trailer from Marvel Spider-Man 2.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Gameplay Reveal | PS5 Games

The sequel to our 2018 Game of the Year is slated for release on PS5 this fall, and the trailer suggests that the new game will be every bit as fun. Not only do we get a look at the game’s big bad, Kraven the Hunter, we also now know that the game will feature both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as playable characters. There are also new combat abilities, new traversal mechanics, and new gadgets, all wrapped up in what made the first game so great.

We’ll undoubtedly see more as we get closer to the release date, but for now, Marvel Spider-Man 2 is looking awfully promising!