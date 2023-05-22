AEW: Fight Forever to enter the ring this June

Between Double or Nothing this weekend, a new Saturday show starting in June, Forbidden Door 2 on June 25th, and All In at Wembley in August, the next few months are going to a busy time for All Elite Wrestling. And this morning AEW confirmed that they’ve got at least one more exciting new development this summer, with the confirmation of AEW: Fight Forever’s release date.

As you can see in the video below, the game will be out June 29th, arriving on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo? Switch. From what we’ve seen so far, the game is channeling the spirit of fondly remembered wrestling games from previous generations, so we’ll find out in just over a month whether AEW’s debut game succeeds in picking up where those games left off!

?When I first signed with AEW, Tony Khan gave me the opportunity to assemble the best gaming team that understands and respects professional wrestling, to make the best wrestling games ever,? said Kenny Omega, Executive Vice President and former AEW World Champion and World Tag Team Champion at AEW. ?Thanks to our incredible collaboration with Geta, YUKE?s and THQ Nordic, a new era of professional wrestling gaming is quickly approaching. AEW: Fight Forever has exceeded my highest expectations, and I?m confident that June 29 will be a momentous day for wrestling fans and gamers alike.?

?Since our initial announcement, fans worldwide have shown unbridled passion around the launch of Fight Forever, and AEW has proven through our exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action that good things come to those who wait,? said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. ?With Fight Forever, Kenny and our world-class team have delivered an authentic, nostalgic feel of wrestling games past, along with the unmatched creativity that AEW brings to the table. It?s going to be cool to see our fans finally getting a fresh and much-needed alternative next-gen console wrestling game on June 29. AEW has the greatest fans on the planet, and I?m excited for them to experience this new way to engage with our stars.?

AEW: Fight Forever is coming to PS4?, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo? Switch on June 29th, 2023 at an SRP of ? 59.99 / $ 59.99 / ? 49.99. Follow @aewgames for news and updates!