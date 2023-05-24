Teardown breaking onto PS5 later this year

Teardown made waves when it came out on Steam last year, selling more than 1 million copies. Today at the PlayStation Showcase, developers Tuxedo Labs confirmed that PlayStation gamers will be able to get in on the destructive fun when the game arrives on PS4 and PS5 later this year.

Teardown - Console Announce Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

While Teardown is officially a heist game, the real draw of the voxel-based sandox game is that you can destroy everything. Don’t like that building? Drive a truck through it. Want to walk in a direct line, but a pesky wall is in your way? Blow it up. As someone who adored Red Faction: Guerrila and has dreamt of another game that copies its destructive approach ever since it came out, today’s news is pretty exciting.

Scroll on for more screenshots and the official press release!