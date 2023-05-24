Teardown breaking onto PS5 later this year

Teardown made waves when it came out on Steam last year, selling more than 1 million copies. Today at the PlayStation Showcase, developers Tuxedo Labs confirmed that PlayStation gamers will be able to get in on the destructive fun when the game arrives on PS4 and PS5 later this year.
While Teardown is officially a heist game, the real draw of the voxel-based sandox game is that you can destroy everything. Don’t like that building? Drive a truck through it. Want to walk in a direct line, but a pesky wall is in your way? Blow it up. As someone who adored Red Faction: Guerrila and has dreamt of another game that copies its destructive approach ever since it came out, today’s news is pretty exciting.
Scroll on for more screenshots and the official press release!
Teardown, the best-selling, award-winning, fully destructible, voxel-based sandbox heist game developed by Tuxedo Labs, will launch on PlayStation?5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year. Published by Saber Interactive, the critically-acclaimed PC game comes to consoles with a full 40-mission story campaign, the “Art Vandals” campaign expansion, special level challenges, Sandbox mode, and more. Console players will also have access to a curated collection of the community?s best mods from PC, as well as console-friendly UI and haptic feedback on PlayStation?5 DualSense controllers.
Winner of multiple awards, including Excellence in Design at the Independent Games Festival, with over one million copies sold on Steam, Teardown?s realistic physics and fully destructible, voxel-simulated, ray-traced world give players immense freedom to discover unique emergent gameplay solutions to nearly any challenge.
Plan and pull off the perfect heists almost any way you can imagine with an expanding arsenal of tools, plus anything else you can get your hands on. Bring down walls with vehicles, create shortcuts with explosives, stack objects to reach higher places, and much more ? but be ready to improvise when everything goes haywire. Just don?t get caught!
Key Features
- Plan and execute the perfect heists with emergent, physics-based gameplay, fully destructible voxel environments, and realistic simulations for debris, fire, water and more.
- Create your own unique solutions to any challenge with a range of tools, including sledgehammers, blow torches, explosives and more, plus vehicles like cars, excavators, loaders, plows and cranes.
- Full story campaign and expansion: Take on 40 missions of escalating stakes in the main campaign, plus even more action in the bonus ?Art Vandals? expansion.
- Sandbox mode: Play around with unlimited resources and an abundance of vehicles. Spawn in objects and experiment with your full set of tools. No pressure, just pleasure.
- Curated mods: Discover new maps, scenarios, mini-games, tools, vehicles and other creations with a curated collection of the community?s best mods at your fingertips.
- Enhanced for consoles: Experience haptic feedback on PlayStation?5 DualSense controllers and revamped UI for greater ease of use on consoles.
For more on Teardown, visit TeardownGame.com, and join the community on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Discord.