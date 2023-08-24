Stadium Stampede mode comes to AEW: Fight Forever

This weekend All Elite Wrestling brings All In to London’s Wembley Stadium for the biggest wrestling show of all time (non-North Korea edition). One of the highlights of the event is sure to be the Stadium Stampede match — and if you own AEW: Fight Forever, you’ll now be able to recreate that even right at home.

If you watched the first two Stadium Stampede matches during the pandemic, you’ll be pleased to know that the new mode incorporates some of the real-life highlights. There’s Hangman Adam Page on a horse, you can run people down in a golf kart, and you can do some pretty crazy dives. Judging from the trailer below, though, it looks like the Fight Forever version gets even crazier, with all kinds of explosions — though no word on whether you’ll be able to help Darby Allin fulfill his lifelong destiny of diving off the top of the stadium.

We were mostly fans of AEW: Fight Forever when it first came out, so if you haven’t already picked the game up, now’s a good time to do so — and be sure to watch All In this weekend to see what kind of craziness will be featured in the next edition of the game.

AEW: FIGHT FOREVER STADIUM STAMPEDE - AVAILABLE NOW

THQ Nordic GmbH, AEW and YUKE’s Co. Ltd. today released the highly anticipated “Stadium Stampede” mode for AEW: Fight Forever across PS4™, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo® Switch. Named for AEW’s iconic, cinematic match, Stadium Stampede mode pits 30 wrestlers against one another inside a football stadium, incorporating never before seen weapons and the ability to ride horses and drive golf carts and other vehicles. The new mode is a highly anticipated, FREE feature for gamers who own AEW: Fight Forever. Check out the trailer for AEW: Fight Forever’s Stadium Stampede mode here: https://youtu.be/wpBTmT0e4Go AEW will make history this Sunday, Aug. 27 as the promotion hosts its first show outside North America with “AEW: All In London” at Wembley Stadium in front of a record-breaking crowd. The launch of AEW: Fight Forever’s Stadium Stampede mode comes at the perfect time as the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) and Santana & Ortiz will take on Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) and Penta El Zero Miedo in the pay-per-view’s epic “Stadium Stampede” match. “The concept for the first-ever Stadium Stampede match was created during the lockdown, where a display of professional wrestling bedlam like never before took place in an empty Jacksonville stadium and became a staple of AEW during the pandemic era. Now, this iconic five-on-five match returns on AEW ALL IN, the biggest night in professional wrestling history with the first-ever international Wembley Stadium Stampede in London this Sunday,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “AEW: Fight Forever will also bring the chaos of Stadium Stampede to gamers, incorporating the rapidly-surging popularity of open world multiplayer gaming with the unique gameplay we’ve developed in partnership with THQ and YUKE’s. This is just the first of many innovations we’ll make to AEW: Fight Forever to continue elevating the gaming experience for our fans around the world.”