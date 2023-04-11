Seattle gets a dose of Nintendo fun in person this Fall!

Wanting to do anything but be in L.A. in June, Nintendo has announced a physical event taking place this Fall in Seattle, a city close to the company’s US headquarters in Redmond, WA. Dubbed “Nintendo Live”, these events are apparently a thing in the company’s native country, Japan and now they are bringing it to the Americas. Nintendo Live 2023 promises fun, photo-ops, live performances, and tournaments. I’m sure there will be plenty of kiosks featuring games suitable for all ages.
Nintendo states that they will reveal more details as the event draws closer. While I don’t think this is worth a flight to the home of Grunge Music for me, I hope the event will be well attended and received so that these Nintendo Live events will occur across the country. So Seattleites, will you free up space on your calendar for this?
After initially debuting in Japan, a Nintendo Live event is coming to the U.S.! Nintendo Live 2023 is a new way to experience the games and worlds of Nintendo, with fun gameplay, live stage performances, exciting gaming tournaments, memorable photo ops and more. Held in Seattle in September, the in-person event will celebrate Nintendo’s unique entertainment on the Nintendo Switch system, inviting all members of the family to come together, play and have fun.
“Fans of all ages can currently experience the unique games, characters and worlds of Nintendo on Nintendo Switch, but we want to expand that scope with a new experience,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees a chance to celebrate together with family, friends and the broader Nintendo community in the spirit of fun and creating long-lasting memories.”
At Nintendo Live 2023 in Seattle, attendees will experience a wide variety of Nintendo game-inspired activities across a large-scale themed area. People of all ages and gaming experience are encouraged to attend, since the experience is designed with both families and fans in mind. Whether you are a lifelong Nintendo enthusiast who knows your Like Likes from your Lakitus, or someone new to the world of Nintendo, everyone is invited to have fun.
During the event, visitors will be able to celebrate the world of Nintendo, taking part in Nintendo Switch gameplay, enjoying live entertainment, cheering on high-energy gaming tournaments and taking unforgettable photos with recognizable characters like Mario and Luigi, among many activities.
More details about the event, including specific timing and how to attend, will be revealed in the future. For now, get excited for September! Nintendo Live 2023 will be “pressing start” soon!
For more information about Nintendo Live 2023 Seattle, visit https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-live/.