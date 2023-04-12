Xbox strings along Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo onto Game Pass

When Microsoft bought ZeniMax Media, many questions were asked about the Sony exclusive titles that were set to release from subsidiary Bethesda. Well nothing happened as the contracts were honored and titles like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo saw only a console release on Sony’s platform. The former eventually graced the Xbox platform almost one year to the date and now the latter will finally come “home” to their parent company’s platform.
For the uninitiated Ghostwire: Tokyo (our review here) is the Tango GameWorks developed first person action title featuring a Tokyo enveloped in a mysterious fog stripping all of its denizens of their corporeal forms. As Akito, who was spared of the effects of the fog, you must work with KK (the reason why his body didn’t dissipate) to stop the perpetrator of this act and rescue his comatose sister from the masked madman.
Today the title will be coming to the Xbox and joining the Game Pass lineup permanently since it is considered a Microsoft Game Studios title. While Xbox players are experiencing the game later, they do have the benefit of getting the game’s latest update “Spider’s Thread” day and date. This update promises new maps, missions, powers, foes and the challenge tower, the titular “Spider’s Thread”. Will you be strong enough to ascend all 30 floors of this mysterious structure?
Ghostwire: Tokyo with the Spider’s Thread is available now on the Xbox Series X and PC via Game Pass. The Spider’s Thread update is also available for free on PS5 and PC (Steam). A spooky and twisted Tokyo is still safer than any large North American city any day, so why not take a visit?
Ghostwire: Tokyo Spider’s Thread Update | Launch Trailer:
Return to Tokyo and explore a supernatural city teeming with yokai, evil spirits, myths and urban legends in Ghostwire: Tokyo’s new Spider’s Thread update.
Available NOW for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, this free update for Ghostwire: Tokyo features new enemies, combat skills, areas to explore, side missions, extended story cinematics, Photo Mode enhancements and more!