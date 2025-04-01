Set aside some time tomorrow morning for the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 event!

Just in case you’ve somehow forgotten that Nintendo’s big hour long Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 streaming event was happening tomorrow morning, here’s your reminder!

Those on the west coast will have to get up at the crack of dawn to check it out live at 6:00am PT, though us East Coasters should be able to watch at a more reasonable 9:00am ET time. The event will go on for 60 minutes, and we’re pretty sure there will be a lot of news and announcements and hopefully surprises and all that.

Either way, check out the embedded event below and set up a reminder there so you don’t miss a minute of the big event.

Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025



Join us on April 2nd at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET for a closer look at Nintendo Switch 2! The Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025 livestream will be approximately 60 minutes long.