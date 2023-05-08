Register for Nintendo Live 2023 beginning on May 31st

As we reported on fairly recently, Nintendo announced that they were hard at work on a free celebration/fan event which would take place sometime this fall. Well, now we have the details!
For those who are in the Seattle area or plan to be around September 1st through 4th and would love to attend the event, beginning on May 31st, 2023 you’ll need to register for the opportunity to be selected for free tickets, right here. Since Nintendo Live is taking place alongside PAX West it sounds like attendees will also have some chance to take part in the fun as well, though details are forthcoming.
Check out the latest info for Nintendo Live 2023 below!
Nintendo Live 2023, a celebration of Nintendo’s games and worlds, will be held from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4 at the Seattle Convention Center. This themed event will feature hands-on Nintendo Switch gameplay, live stage performances, exciting gaming tournaments, memorable photo ops, event merchandise and more. Families are welcome and encouraged to join in the fun, as Nintendo Live 2023 is designed for people of all ages and gaming experience.
For those interested in attending Nintendo Live 2023, here’s what you need to know:
How To Register
- First, visit the Nintendo Live website and register for an opportunity to be randomly selected to receive free tickets. The registration period starts on May 31 at 9 a.m. PT and will remain open until June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- Eligible Nintendo Account holders who are at least 18 years old can register for the drawing. You can easily sign up for an account here if you don’t already have one.
- For groups of two or more, each attendee with their own Nintendo Account must be linked to the same free Nintendo Account Family group. This ensures that all parties in the same group can attend together and on the same day.
- If selected, attendance will be for one event day. More details about registering for and visiting Nintendo Live 2023 can be found on the Nintendo Live website.
Heading to PAX West?
Nintendo Live 2023 will take place at the Seattle Convention Center alongside the PAX West gaming and pop-culture convention. PAX West badge holders who are interested in attending Nintendo Live 2023 can visit the official PAX West website for details as they become available. Please note that a PAX West badge alone does not guarantee entry.
Tournament Play
In addition to Nintendo Switch gameplay, photo ops with costume characters like Mario and Luigi, a stage with live performances, a pop-up Nintendo store with merchandise and additional family-focused activities, Nintendo Live 2023 will also host the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship 2023 and Splatoon 3 Championship 2023 tournaments! Online qualifiers* for these tournaments will begin May 27, where the top performers will secure their tickets to Nintendo Live 2023 and the opportunity to compete against the best on the big stage. Registration for the qualifiers opens today at 9 a.m. PT! For details about how to register, head to https://nintendo.com/events/articles/nintendo-live-2023-championship-qualifiers.
Nintendo Live 2023 will take place every day from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT in Arch at 705 Pike at the Seattle Convention Center. For more information about Nintendo Live 2023, visit https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-live/.