Street Fighter takes a turn in a new mobile RPG from Crunchyroll Games

Capcom’s world warriors are no strangers to mobile, from fighting to dropping gems, and even playing cards, Ryu and friends certainly have had stints on people’s phones. Today they’re about to take another crack at conquering the mobile world and they’ve got the backing of Crunchyroll Games! Street Fighter: Duel, an RPG featuring Street Fighter feels like a no-brainer, and now you can recruit and build a team of 3 fighters to take on Seth and the forces of Shadowloo!
The game is soliciting pre-registration for prospective users and the more people that sign up the more rewards will be doled out when the game launches! I’m definitely willing to drain the battery of my devices to check what this game will offer and I know I’m going to agonize whether or not I’m willing to plunk cold hard cash in hopes of securing “Beach Day Sakura” or “Christmas Time Chun Li”.
Street Fighter: Duel will be coming in February 2023 on iOS and Android devices.
Go back to the fun, stylish, classic days of Street Fighter with the all new mobile RPG – Street Fighter: Duel!
Street Fighter: Duel is the official Street Fighter RPG mobile game for the casual Street Fighter fan, where you can collect and upgrade a team of recognizable fighters and
battle your way through an original story or against friends and powerful opponents around the world.
– Official Street Fighter mobile game
– Collect all the Street Fighter characters that you know and love!
– Build and Upgrade Your Team of Fighters
– Progress through an Original Story
– Play The Way You Want to Play
– Fight against your friends or other players around the world
For more information: http://www.streetfighterduelgame.com