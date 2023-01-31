Destiny 2: Lightfall new trailer, screens show off some new Strand Exotic gear

Destiny 2: Lightfall is drawing ever closer to that February 28th, 2023 release, so today Bungie dropped the latest and greatest trailer of the neon-soaked expansion which highlights the exotic gear that will be offered up.
Besides the new weapons and armor, the video also shows off some more of the Strand weaving system and of course some of the slick looking environments and gameplay.
Check out the new media and details below.
Destiny 2: Lightfall screens:
Destiny 2: Lightfall | Weapons and Gear Trailer:
Today, Bungie released the latest trailer for Destiny 2’s upcoming expansion, showing off some of the weapons and armor that Guardians can earn in Lightfall. The trailer also showcases some new Strand verbs like tangles, which are bundles of quantum strands left over when enemies unravel. These tangles can be used by players using Strand to weave objects and creatures, or for other purposes tied to weapons.
Here are details of the new weapons and armor shown in the trailer:
- Final Warning – This Strand Sidearm shoots tracking rounds that seek out nearby enemies.
- Deterministic Chaos – A Void Machine Gun that rhythmically weakens enemies as it fires.
- Winterbite – A Stasis Exotic Glaive that freezes enemies on impact with frost orbs, leaving them vulnerable to follow-up attack.
- Cyrtarachne’s Façade – This Exotic helmet gives extra protection as Hunters gain armor and flinch resistance when they grapple.
- Abeyant Leap – When Titans use their Barricade with this Exotic leg armor, it spawns seeking projectiles that suspend enemies and gives armor to its wielder.
- Swarmers – This new Exotic leg armor allows Warlocks to create a Threadling to infest and attack enemies after destroying a tangle.
The trailer also features the Quicksilver Storm catalyst upgrade in which the Exotic Auto Rifle’s grenade kills create Strand tangles that can be thrown at enemies. Quicksilver Storm is available now for all Guardians that preorder Lightfall. Today, players can still experience Season of the Seraph and Moments of Triumph to prepare for the next chapter in the Light and Darkness saga with Destiny 2: Lightfall launching on February 28, 2023.