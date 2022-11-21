Retrowave takes you down to Prison City in 2023

Publisher Retrowave was so confident that their newest title could speak for itself, they literally embedded a video and called it the day on their press release email. If you asked me…it worked. I clicked on the video and was taken back to my childhood, watching a trailer for a title that could have easily been on the shelves with the likes of Ninja Gaiden, Bionic Commando and even Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight.
Taking place in a dystopian future, you’re retired cop Hal Bruzer coaxed out of retirement to bring order to Prison City and dethrone the Techno-Terrorists that run roughshod in the town. Armed with your trusty…Chakram(!#@?), you’re the only one capable of meting out justice in this lawless burg. It’s coming in 2023 and let’s hope future correspondences will include more information.
PRISON CITY Teaser Trailer (Coming 2023):
Prison City screens:
Cancel your retirement and grab your chakram — because it’s time to get back in the game! As former cop Hal Bruzer, accept the Chief’s plea to raid Prison City’s security zones and end the Techno-Terrorists’ reign. Inspired by NES action titles, Prison City is a side-scrolling dystopian experience exploding with tight mechanics, intricate level design, and a satisfying narrative. “You are the only one qualified for this mission, Hal. Will you accept it?”
Wishlist today on Steam: http://bit.ly/3X4nhCC
Or visit the website and Itch.io page: http://bit.ly/3GmCKIt