Prison City opens its doors to new inmates on PC now, consoles soon!

You generally want to avoid prisons in life, but when Techno-Terrorists take over Prison City (formerly Detroit), retired cop Hal Bruzer needs to pick up his Electro Chakram sneak into this open air prison and defeat the 8 Techno-Terrorists Wardens and their leader in order to stop whatever evil machinations they are up to.

If you’ve lived through the NES era, this game will probably fill you with nostalgic glee and utter despair. With tough but fair gameplay, Prison City is also packed with references both subtle and obvious that will remind you of simpler times when controllers only had 2 face buttons and you didn’t have lower back pain.

Prison City is now available on PC via Steam and Epic Game Store, but will soon expand to consoles such as the Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox Platforms. Are you a bad enough du (wait…wrong game).

Prison City – Launch Trailer:



Prison City - Launch Trailer

COMING SOON TO ALL CONSOLES!! (Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation)

