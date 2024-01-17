Retroware’s newest title sure looks familiar…

Retroware is living up to their name and announcing another 8-bit style side scroller which may include vampires. From the developer Programmancer (Prison City, Dumpy and Bumpy) The Transylvania Adventures of Simon Quest! (TASQ) will set you in a hilarious adventure where you seek to undo stolen glory as Simon Quest, vampire hunter is beaten to the punch in defeating Dracula by his rival Stan Helsing. Irked, but not deterred…Simon now seeks to resurrect the vampire lord, just so HE can kill him again!

Having tried Programmancer’s last release Prison City, I appreciate the fantastic retro gameplay, humor and references he was able to cram into that title and I already see those elements in this announcement trailer (73s mark, that enemy sure looks legally distinct from Super Mario Bros 2/Doki Doki Panic’s Phanto from Super Mario Bros 2)! If TASQ is anything like Prison City, gamers both retro and modern are going to have a good time!

While the game is set for a 2025 release (It can be wishlisted now on Steam), those attending this weekend’s MAGFest will be amongst the first to try out the title as Retroware will have a presence at the 4 day non-stop video game music festival being held in the Washington DC area. Here’s hoping this will be first of many stops for this game during this year’s convention circuit *cough cough* PAX East *cough cough*

The Transylvania Adventures of Simon Quest! will whip it good in Q1 2025 on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms!

The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest – Announcement Trailer:



