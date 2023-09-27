PS Plus games for Oct. 2023: The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, Weird West

Heads up PlayStation Plus subscribers (of any tier), the next set of free games to download are coming soon for October 2023.

The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, Weird West, all for PS5 and PS4, are being added to the PlayStation Plus library in the very near future. The new PS Plus monthly titles typically go live on first Tuesday of every month which works out to be October 3rd in this case. The new game catalog releases for the higher tier plans will be revealed soon too, so stay tuned for those.

Have a look at the details below and at the PS Blog, and make sure to grab July 2023’s titles before they are gone.

The Callisto Protocol | PS5, PS4

In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror set 300 years in the future, take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter’s Dead Moon. Farming Simulator 22 | PS5, PS4

Take on the role of a modern farmer and creatively build your farm in three diverse American and European environments. Farming Simulator 22 offers a huge variety of farming operations focusing on agriculture, animal husbandry and forestry – now with the exciting addition of seasonal cycles! More than 400 machines and tools from over 100 real agricultural brands like John Deere, CLAAS, Case IH, New Holland, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Valtra and many more are included to sow and harvest crops like wheat, corn, potatoes and cotton. New machine categories and crops add new gameplay mechanics to the experience. Run your farm cooperatively in multiplayer and extend the game by a multitude of free community-created modifications. Farming Simulator 22 offers more player freedom than ever before and challenges you to become a successful farmer – so start farming and let the good times grow! Weird West | PS5, PS4

Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures, each playing with their own rules and their own peculiar motives in this isometric action RPG. The game supports different styles of play in a simulated sandbox world where characters, factions, and even places react to a player’s decisions, and players are faced with brutal choices and consequences that can’t be undone – including death. Discover the world through origin stories of different characters, moving from one character’s journey to the next until all converge in a final chapter.