The Sumeru Archon storyline comes to a head in Genshin Impact Version 3.2

It feels like just yesterday we finally set foot into the land of lush greenery and desert known as Sumeru and on November 2nd intrepid travelers can see the conclusion of this 4th region’s storyline with the release of Genshin Impact 3.2 dubbed “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises”.
Each region of Teyvat has a God or an Archon and Sumeru’s representative has been spoken of, but not seen. In his quest to find their sibling, your player character “The Traveler” was hoping to find aid from the illusive deity. It all comes to head as it seems the Fatui are once again found to be meddling with the affairs of the Land of Wisdom. Pulling the strings from behind the scenes, the elite Fatui agents known as the Harbingers work endlessly to obtain the Dendro Archon’s Gnosis, the very essence of their being, back to their leader the Tsaritsa. Version 3.2 wil see the conclusion of this storyline with an epic battle with a Harbinger we’ve seen glimpses of in the past…The Balladeer. Will the Traveler be able to put down this threat and rescue the Dendro Archon…well, yeah I mean there’s still plenty to explore and I can’t imagine HoyoVerse will end it here…but I’m sure the clash will be a sight to behold!
In less dramatic news, Version 3.2 will have its share of unique events that will broaden our knowledge of the world in Genshin Impact. The limited time event “Fabulous Fungus Frenzy” will have you doing your best Pokémon trainer impersonation as you capture and train Fungi to fight in combat scenarios. Another event shows that while the Adventurer’s Guild is not as relied on as the Knights of Favonius, they too are a force to be reckoned with. Participate in trials set up by Branch Master Cyrus to hone your reflexes in events which seem oddly like sports competitions.
On the gacha front, the focal point of this update will also make her debut as a playable character. Nahida, aka Lesser Lord Kusanali will be one of the characters you can recruit during the first half of this version’s runtime. As a Dendro Catalyst user she can mark enemies and deal elemental damage, she works well with characters that align with the Electro, Pyro and Hydro elements. The other character that will make her debut is Layla. She is an overworked student of Akademiya who is a sword user that will be part of the pool in Yae Miko and Tartaglia’s re-run.
Finally on the housekeeping front, all the hard work you’ve done furnishing your Serenitea Pot will finally pay off as the Replication System will allow other users to enjoy your creations in their own Serenitea Pot. Will you make something that will be worth copying or perhaps you’ll want to take on other player’s designs as your own. Italian and Turkish players will have something to look forward to in version 3.3 as the title will be localized in those languages.
With the Sumeru Archon quest coming to an end, how long before the Traveler and Paimon head off to the next nation of Teyvat…hopefully not anything soon as there’s surely more things to see in the Land of Wisdom. However, let’s not look too far ahead and focus on the task at hand. This starts on November 2nd when Genshin Impact 3.2 arrives on PC, mobile and PlayStation platforms.
Version 3.2 “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” Trailer | Genshin Impact:
The classified project that involves the collective effort of the Akademiya’s Six Darshans is approaching its crucial final stage.
With so much effort, time, and resources invested, there will certainly be a huge pay-off.
However, it is not up to them to decide if the outcome has lived up to their expectations…