Things are gonna get arid and dry in Genshin Impact 3.1

The lush jungles of Sumeru have been keeping players exploring and testing out the new Dendro characters that finally released after the game’s nearly 2 year lifespan. Hoyoverse, never one to rest on their laurels, have already announced a new expansion due for a September 28th release.
Dubbed “King Deshret and the Three Magi”, the update will further expand the explorable regions of the Dendro Archon. In perhaps the greatest irony this region is nearly devoid of the lush greenery the god of the region purports to represent. Some of the landmarks you’ll come across include Aaru Village, an area where the exiled scholars seek refuge. The Mausoleum of King Deshret, a tomb which contains great treasure as well as complex puzzles and dangerous mechanical guardians to ward off would-be tomb raiders. The region will host the continuation of Sumeru’s main storyline and things will definitely intensify as not one but two Fatui Harbingers will interject themselves into the conflict.
Elsewhere in Teyvat, Mondstadt will be celebrating Weinlesefest, a festival which celebrates the brewing and consumption of the region’s most well known export, wine. Surely such an event will draw out everyone’s favor lush, Venti, but this festival will focus on Razor, the feral adventurer who was raised by wolves and his past. Those not looking to partake in such serious affairs can earn prizes by participating in the four mini-games the festival will offer.
Joining the cast in this version will be Nilou, Cyno and Candace, characters with very noticeable arabic/ancient Egyptian designs. Cyno and Candace’s wish banners will occur during the first half of the update along with the possibility to recruit Venti and Nilou will share the spotlight with Albedo as their respective wish banners will cover the back half of the update.
The 3.1 update will boast terrain deformation, a perfect feature to introduce along with the ever shifting sands of desert regions of Sumeru. For PS5 players who use the DualSense controllers they will feel new sensations when characters cast their elemental burst.
Genshin Impact’s 3.1 update will make its debut September 28th on PC, Mobile and PlayStation platforms.
Version 3.1 “King Deshret and the Three Magi” Trailer | Genshin Impact:
The king who once commanded the sand, is now buried in it.
The walls that once stood strong against the sand, are now swept away by it.
Now, the hidden ruins are ready to welcome new visitors…
And reveal ancient, buried truths.
