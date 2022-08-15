Genshin Impact version 3.0 set to arrive on August 24th

Hey there Genshin Impact players and HoYoverse fans, the next big Genshin Impact version is right around the corner. The big 3.0 that is.
Titled “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings”, v3.0 has extensive new map areas including rainforest and Sumeru City locations, additional Archon/World Quests, and most importantly playable Dendro (meaning “tree” element) characters along with Dendro mechanics and brand-new elemental reactions. There will also be a chance to obtain Collei for free.
Have a look at the new media and trailer and update info below!
Genshin Impact Version 3.0 screens/art:
Version 3.0 “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings” Trailer | Genshin Impact:
See with thine eyes the luxuriant verdure embowering the mountains,
Savor with thine nose the fragrant roses overlaying the meadows.
Hear the larking of flamboyant birds at daybreak,
Hear them unveil wisdom silenced for centuries.
Highlights of Version 3.0, titled “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings”:
- Massive map expansion featuring the distinct rainforest and Sumeru City
- Rich Archon Quests and World Quests available
- Playable Dendro mechanics with brand-new elemental reactions
- Playable Dendro characters including the Dendro Traveler, five-star archer Tighnari and four-star archer Collei
- A chance to obtain Collei for free