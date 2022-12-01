Witness the redemption of Scaramouche in Genshin Impact 3.3

With the machinations of Scaramouche thwarted and the story of Sumeru coming to a close, the next update for MiHoYo’s Genshin Impact will take a lighter tune. “All Senses Clear, All Existence Void” serves as update 3.3 for the popular free to play open world ARPG. Now under the custody of Nahida, the former Fatui Harbinger will go by a new name “The Wanderer”, and will journey with the Traveler into Sumeru’s information network, “Irminsul” to figure out what’s next from this reformed schemer.
Given such an integral role in this update it only makes sense that The Wanderer will be made playable in this update’s first summon banner. An Anemo catalyst user, his ability to hover and attack in mid air will be useful in environments where the floors are hazardous. Faruzan, a professor of the Akademiya will be making her debut across all the summon banners of this update. Her speciality is imbuing allies with Anemo damage bonuses while decreasing the Anemo resistance of foes. She will appear more prominently in all four summon banners of this version, which includes opportunities to recruit The Wanderer, Arataki Itto, Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato.
The biggest change for this version is the introduction of a permanent mini game that will span across the world of Teyvat. Genius Invokation will mimic the combat of the game, where you can use elemental attacks to bolster damage against your foes. Play against NPCs or human players and compile a deck that will make you the strongest in all of the land.
This more relaxed update will debut on December 7th. Genshin Impact is a free to download, free to play open world action RPG that is available on PC, IOS, Android and the PlayStation platform.
Genshin Impact Version 3.3 screens:
Version 3.3 “All Senses Clear, All Existence Void” Trailer | Genshin Impact:
There have been a multitude of kaidan and legends surrounding Inazuma since ancient times.
Some of these tales, naturally, are linked to the generations of long-lived youkai.
While others may just be mere glimpses of long-forgotten stories…