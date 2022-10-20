Alan Wake Remastered sneaks onto the Switch

We heard back in May that Alan Wake Remastered was heading to the Switch, but there’d been no new news from developer Remedy Entertainment and publisher Epic Games since then. And now, just in time for Halloween, we know exactly when it’s being released: today!
It was such a stealthy release that it wasn’t even included in this morning’s official eShop update from Nintendo, but anyone looking forward to playing one of the Xbox 360’s creepiest games on their Switch — which includes me, as someone who never played it the first time around — can download the game right now. The game includes both story expansions, The Signal and The Writer.
You can see the trailer, screenshots, and news release below, and then head over to the eShop where Alan Wake Remastered has a launch discount of 20% off.
Today, developer Remedy Entertainment and publisher Epic Games announced the release of Alan Wake Remastered for the Nintendo Switch. The game is available now on the Nintendo eShop, with a launch discount of 20% off the game’s usual $29.99 USD / €29.99 / £24.99 price.
In this award-winning cinematic action-thriller, troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written but has no memory of.
Alan Wake Remastered offers the complete experience, with the main game and its two story expansions – The Signal and The Writer. The tense, episodic story is packed with unexpected twists, heart-stopping cliffhangers, and intense bursts of combat where it takes more than bullets to banish the darkness. The game’s cutscenes, quirky cast of characters, and the majestic Pacific Northwest vistas have been enhanced for an experience that delivers as much on its visual impact as its unnerving atmosphere.
Alan Wake Remastered is also available on PC on the Epic Games Store, and via physical and digital editions on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4/Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox One X and Xbox One S.