Nintendo eShop Update: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Persona 5 Royal

It’s another week with loads of new games on the Switch, but this week’s eShop update is headlined by the arrival of a strong GOTY contender: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. Our review was pretty glowing, and it’s definitely worth checking out if you’re a fan of Mario, Rabbids, XCOM-style gameplay, or just fun in general.
Of course, lots of people might also apply that to Persona 5 Royal, which also arrives on the Switch this week. As does Jackbox Party 9, the latest entry in that long-running party game series, as well as the latest Borderlands game, New Tales from the Borderlands.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – A cosmic adventure of galactic proportions with Mario and the Rabbids is here! Explore vibrant worlds, unlock secrets, rescue Sparks and save the galaxy in exciting tactical battles. Freely roam through all sorts of wondrous worlds, each one jam-packed with discoveries. Recruit up to 30 different Sparks, each with their own special powers and skills that can help “spark” a decisive victory! Can Mario and the Rabbids put an end to the Darkmess? Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope launches on Nintendo Switch today! Check it out in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. A Gold Edition can also be purchased, containing the base game, weapon skins and a season pass that includes upcoming DLC packs with new adventures, quests and battles.
- Persona 5 Royal – Prepare for the award-winning RPG experience in this definitive edition of Persona 5 Royal, featuring a treasure trove of downloadable content! Forced to transfer to a high school in Tokyo, the protagonist has a strange dream. “You truly are a prisoner of fate. In the near future, ruin awaits you.” With the goal of “rehabilitation” looming overhead, he must save others from distorted desires by donning the mask of a Phantom Thief. Persona 5 Royal launches on Oct. 21.
- New Tales from the Borderlands – Within the perpetually war-torn metropolis of Promethea, you’ll control Anu, Octavio and Fran on the worst day of their lives. Help these three lovable losers as they endeavor to change the world (and maybe even save it)! You decide the fates of altruistic scientist Anu, her ambitious, “streetwise” brother Octavio and the fierce, frogurt-slinging Fran. With nothing left to lose and everything to gain, you’ll claw and con your way through this thrilling five-part story full of gun-toting goons, otherworldly beasts and delicious tacos. It’s time to fight back against exploitation and corporate greed. It’s time to make Mayhem your business. New Tales from the Borderlands launches on Oct. 21.
- Jackbox Party Pack 9 – Introducing the ninth installment of the Party Pack Franchise you know and love! Enjoy five games – Fibbage 4, Quixort, Junktopia, Nonsensory and Roomerang. Learn more about each of these games on Nintendo.com or in Nintendo eShop. Whether you’re hanging out with friends, having a remote get-together, trying to make the holidays less awkward or looking for your next game to stream, Jackbox Party Pack 9 is here to spice things up. Jackbox Party Pack 9 is available to play with friends today! (Compatible smart device required. Game, systems and smart device sold separately.)
Activities:
- Rewards That Spark-le – My Nintendo members can redeem My Nintendo Platinum Points* for rewards based on the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope game! Members can redeem 400 Platinum Points right now for an adorable Spark keychain to take along on your adventures! Plus, you can redeem Platinum Points for two cosmically colorful wallpapers for your PC or smart device. For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/news.
- Gotta Splat ’Em All – Looking forward to the upcoming Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest** taking place from Friday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. PT to Sunday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. PT? Show some flair for your partner Pokémon team of choice with a Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest Keychain set reward … coming soon! In the meantime, count down the days until the Splatoon 3 Splatfest and the release of the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games with the November wallpaper calendar reward. For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/f298baacd71370e9.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Save Up to 30% During the Try Before You Buy Sale! – Starting today until Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can save on the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games that feature demos like Metroid Dread, Yoshi’s Crafted World, KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series, WarioWare: Get It Together! and Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition. The name of the sale isn’t just for show – every game in the Try Before You Buy Sale has a free demo to download and sample! And remember that you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points*** – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). Then, you can redeem your Gold Points toward the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more. Shop online at Nintendo.com and Nintendo eShop on your device. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Aery – Last Day of Earth
- Apré Lapli [After the rain]
- Arcade Archives TOY POP
- Attacker-chan!
- Backgammon: Board Game Puzzle
- Beholgar
- Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony – Available Oct. 21
- Crystal Goddess – Available Oct. 21
- CubicBan
- Dead Secret Circle
- Doomed to Hell
- Ducky Quacky – Available Oct. 25
- Fantasy Blacksmith – Available Oct. 21
- Fishing Ducks
- Flying Neko Delivery
- Forest Pop
- Gas Station Simulator
- Harmonia
- Howloween Hero – Available Oct. 21
- JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party – Available Oct. 21
- Letterbox by POWGI
- Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Comic Coloring Book – Complete Edition
- Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships
- Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx – Available Oct. 25
- Moonlight
- One More Island
- One True Hero
- Our Fantasy Quest
- Pink Explorer
- Pompom: The Great Space Rescue – Available Oct. 25
- Pretty Girls Escape
- Pure-hearted Gyaru and the Shape of Happiness
- Robotry! – Available Oct. 26
- Runefall 2 – Collector’s Edition
- RUNOUT – Available Oct. 21
- Sea Horizon
- Seduced in the Sleepless City
- She Wants Me Dead – Available Oct. 21
- Shutter Nyan! Enhanced Edition
- Super Mabus Mania – Available Oct. 25
- TEMPUS
- The Walking Zombie 2 – Available Oct. 21
- Touhou Gouyoku Ibun～ Sunken Fossil World.
- Turret Lab – Available Oct. 22
- Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher
- Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef
- World Soccer Cup 2022 – Available Oct. 21
- Yomawari: Lost in the Dark – Available Oct. 25
- Zombies Killer Machine – Car Games,Driving,Dead Mechanic Simulator