Tune into the Resident Evil Showcase tonight at 3pm PT/6pm ET

Yesterday another survival horror franchise that cut its teeth alongside Resident Evil revealed plenty of news which pleased its drought-wary fanbase. While some prominent members of that fanbase poo-poo’d some aspects of the news revealed, Capcom is looking to win even those jilted fans over with their Resident Evil Showcase that will be airing tonight on the Resident Evil Twitch Channel (along with YouTube) at 6pm ET/3pm PT. This presentation will focus on Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, which will feature a new 3rd person mode and a new scenario featuring Rose Winter, daughter of the protagonist of Resident Evil 7 and 8.
The other title to be featured will be Resident Evil 4, a remake of probably the most cherished entry of the franchise. Hopefully this showcase will lean heavier on the latter title and they’ll be able to show some more new looks to some familiar faces (Although a detailed breakdown of ballistics that you’ll find in this mission). Will Capcom win over the fans Konami could not? Tune in tonight to find out!
Resident Evil Showcase | 10.20.2022:
Join us for never before seen gameplay and a new trailer from Resident Evil 4, a look at the Winters’ Expansion, and much more.