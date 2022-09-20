Soulstice is available now

Want to play an intense action game featuring a strong female protagonist and don’t have the patience to wait til late October? Reply Games Studio is here to save you from the doldrums of fall. Soulstice, the team’s ode to classic stylish action titles such as Devil May Cry, God of War and Heavenly Sword is finally available both digitally and physically today!
Explore the fallen city of Ilden as siblings Briar and Lute as they seek to end the source of the once glorious city’s demise. You might think what cruel society would send two young women to do the work that’s suited for the kingdom’s armies. Well squash those possibly misogynistic thoughts and know the two went through a mysterious process which binds their two souls together to form powerful warriors known as Chimeras. The duo can more than handle all the horrific Spawns of Chaos the unworldly portal has deposited into their world.
I had a chance to preview the title earlier this summer and enjoyed the mix of combat and puzzle solving. My intrigue only grew when it was revealed that Stephanie Joosten (MGSV) would be providing the voices of both female leads. Thankfully that wait is over and as the weather is cooling down, the action is only beginning to heat up for action game fans! Soulstice is available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S today, September 20th.
Soulstice – Launch Trailer | AVAILABLE NOW!:
The fantasy-inspired world of Soulstice will transport players to places filled with danger and beauty. As sisters Briar and Lute race toward a Tear in the sky that has formed high atop the city of Ilden, increasingly horrific beings known as the Spawn of Chaos continue to pour into their world from the other side of the Veil. Only a Chimera, a powerful living weapon born from the union of two souls, can oppose these vile and ravenous beings.
Explore a dark world brimming with hidden mysteries, master a diverse combat system, and inhabit the dual forces of two sisters in a coming-of-age dark fantasy story with fast-paced action, vicious enemies, and spectacular boss fights.