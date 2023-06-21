Enter the Mindfield in Soulstice’s newest content update

We had a chance to preview Replay Game Studios’ debut title Soulstice well before the title debuted last fall and found it pretty enjoyable. However I never did experience the full tale of sisters Briar and Lute and well I’m running out of reasons. The title was recently revealed to be joining PlayStation Plus Extra and released on the console where I spend most of my gaming hours…the PlayStation 4. The studio also revealed today a new content update that adds a new way to play through the sisters’ journey through the desolate streets of Ilden.

Players who have completed the game once will find a new mode awaiting them after installing the update. The Transcendent State will grant Briar new attacks, abilities and no worries about the effects wearing off. While it’s not an instant win button, I’m sure players will be able to fulfill their power fantasies while playing in this mode. The other major aspect of this update is the Mindfield. Hone your skills in this training arena which will be accessible in the main menu after chapter one has been completed.

Soulstice is available on PC, Xbox and the PlayStation platforms.

